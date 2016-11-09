‘There are allegations against Tipu of committing atrocities’

Members of the Udupi district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a dharna in front of the Clock Tower here on Tuesday opposing the State government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on November 10.

Addressing the protesters, V. Sunil Kumar, Karkala MLA, said that the State government had announced two birth anniversaries this year — Vishwakarma Jayanti and Sri Narayanguru Jayanti. The BJP, though in the Opposition, welcomed these decisions and whole-heartedly participated in them.

But the decision to celebrate the Tipu Jayanti for the second year even though there were protests and violence leading to the death of a person in Kodagu district last year, only showed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s authoritarian tendency.

Tipu Sultan was a controversial ruler. There were allegations against him of not just committing atrocities against Hindus but also Christians.

He is also alleged to have destroyed places of worship belonging to Hindu and Christian communities. The government was wrong in portraying Tipu Sultan as a freedom fighter, he said.

The government had made a big pretence of watering down Dasara celebrations in Mysuru citing drought in most parts of the State. But the same government was spending additional amount of money from the exchequer to tighten security to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

Tipu Jayanti was being celebrated not because the government believed in it, but because it wanted to consolidate the “vote bank” of a particular community, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that many Sangh Parivar activists had been killed in the last one year in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kodagu.

But the government had not taken any steps to prevent such murders. Instead, the government had released activists belonging to Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Popular Front of India from prisons, though there were grave charges against them, he said.

Lalaji Mendon, Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Baikady Suprasad Shetty, Vilas Nayak, Sheela K. Shetty, Bharati Muddam, Dinakar Babu, Katapady Shankar Poojary and Kuilady Suresh Nayak, BJP leaders, were present.