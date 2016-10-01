Report on funds requirement to be submitted in three months

The Bharatiya Janata Party Slum Morcha has announced that it will conduct a survey of all slums in the State in three months and submit a report mentioning the funds required for their development.

“We will shortly be launching the programme and visiting every slum to assess the ground situation. Based on the prevailing conditions, we will prepare the report about the funds required for the project, so that the government could implement it,” said Jayaprakash Ambarkar, State president of the morcha.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday before holding a meeting of party workers, he said that the party was preparing groups of activists who would be taking up this task.

Charge against govt.

Accusing the Congress government of treating slum dwellers only as a vote bank, he said that during the BJP government, the party got over 40,000 houses built for the poor.

“But even after ruling the nation for over six decades, the Congress had failed to provide better facilities to slum dwellers.

It has only an agenda to keep the poor as poor,” he said.

Stating that the BJP would again come to power in the next Assembly election and the party’s State president, B.S. Yeddyurappa, would again become the Chief Minister, Mr. Ambarkar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government would then allocate higher funds and work towards making the State slum-free.

‘Budget’ for slums

On the occasion, he demanded that the State government announce a “budget” for developing slums and providing housing facilities to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State.

“Like Mr. Yeddyurappa who had announced a ‘budget for agriculture’ during the BJP rule, the Congress government too should announce a ‘budget for slum dwellers’,” Mr. Ambarkar said.

He said that their fight to get better facilities for slums would continue even if the party failed to return to power in the State.

Party district president and former MLA Vithal Katakadonda, and

morcha’s State general secretary Munikrishna and other functionaries were present.