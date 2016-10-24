The BJP Slum Morcha will organise ‘Namma Nade Slum Kade,’ an agitation seeking overall development of slums across the State, its State unit vice-president Babu Wali said in Bidar on Sunday.

Speaking at the Gujrati Kalyan Mantap, Mr. Wali said the programme will aim at the complete implementation of the Swachh Bharat campaign, granting land and low-cost houses to slum dwellers, a detailed survey to map facilities available in slums across the State, and bank accounts for all slum dwellers under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Programmes will be organised to create awareness about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, the Mudra Bank soft loan scheme and education of children of slum dwellers, he added.

Leaders including general secretaries Jayakumar Kange and Baburao Karbari, Raitha Morcha district president Suresh Mashetty and others were present.