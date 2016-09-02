Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in the city on Thursday demanding proper compensation and rehabilitation of the families in Hale Mandli, Kurubarapalya and surrounding areas that were affected by the flooding owing to the Tunga canal breach recently.

Ten houses collapsed and more than 30 houses were partially damaged following the breach on July 27. The district administration had announced that houses would be provided to the affected families in Harakere locality under the Ashraya scheme.

Addressing the protesters, senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said many of the displaced families have taken refuge in the house of their relatives now. Small farmers and labourers form a major chunk of the victims. Their losses need to be compensated properly, he said.

He called for giving financial assistance to the families that want to re-construct their houses. And for those who prefer to move elsewhere, houses should be constructed quickly under Ashraya, Mr. Eshwarappa said.

He expressed displeasure at the manner in which relief works were being undertaken in the affected area. He said as many families have continued to reside in there after getting their houses repaired partially, a public toilet complex should have been constructed for them.

He added that aside from compensating the victims, the government should also remove silt from storm-water drains in the localities.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in this regard. BJP functionaries N.G. Nagaraj and D. Somasundaram were among those who took part in the protest.