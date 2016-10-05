BJP leaders at the end of the two-day Executive Committee meeting of party’s State unit rejected the condition of senior counsel F.S. Nariman representing the State in the Supreme Court in the Cauvery water sharing dispute that B.S. Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and K.S. Eshwarappa apologise to him for their outburst else he would not argue for the State. The party demands an apology from Mr. Nariman for his failure to defend the State’s interests, BJP State General Secretary Arvind Limbavali said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Mr. Limbavali also maintained that the issue of Mr. Eshwarappa participating in the Sangolli Rayanna brigade’s convention at Haveri recently was not discussed during the meeting. However, sources in the BJP told The Hindu that a former Minister made some plain speaking on the growing rift between the senior leaders in the party’s State unit during a meeting of legislators and MPs addressed by party’s national organising secretary Ram Lal, in a session on Tuesday. He also suggested that all differences should be amicably resolved within the party forum without further delay, if the party wants to wrest power from the Congress in the next Assembly elections.

Already, the growing differences among a few senior leaders had sent a wrong message, the sources said.