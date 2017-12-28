BJP protest in front of KPCC office

more-in

The Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest in front of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Wednesday, accusing the ruling party of instigating farmers to stage a protest in front of its State headquarters over the Mahadayi issue.

The BJP members shouted slogans accusing the ruling Congress of trying to block its efforts to find a solution to the row.

Tension intensified as the Congress members too commenced a dharna to counter the BJP’s protest.

State general secretary Shobha Karandlaje and the former deputy Chief Minister R. Ashok refused to leave the venue when asked to by the police. They demanded to know why they were not allowed to go near the KPCC office, while farmers had been allowed to protest right in front of their headquarters. They were arrested and later released.

Mr. Ashok received a minor injury on the head in the melee. He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was trying to misuse the Mahadayi issue to fuel anger among farmers rather than trying to resolve the row.