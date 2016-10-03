The State BJP headed by the former Chief Minister, B.S. Yeddyurappa, is engaged in a pre-event exercise to show its strength by mobilising party workers from all sections of society for the party’s Dalits and OBCs convention to be held in Bengaluru on November 27.

While BJP OBC Morcha president B.J. Puttaswamy, a MLC, has promised at least two lakh people attending the meeting, Shobha Karandalaje, MP, has said that every booth, taluk and district-level committees have been given a target of mobilising people to the convention to warn the Congress government to utilise its remaining term to work for the welfare of Dalits and OBCs in the State.

Welfare measures

Addressing the office-bearers of party OBC units of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts at the Karnataka Law Society’s Institute of Management Education and Research auditorium here on Sunday, Mr. Yeddyurappa alleged that the State government has ignored several welfare measures initiated during his term as the Chief Minister, including Suvarna Grama Yojana and Bhagyalakshmi scheme.

He said that the party high command has set a target of winning 150 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. He said workers need to start working towards this goal without wasting even a single day.

“The Siddaramaiah government is creating a situation wherein the people of the State will be left with little option but to reject the Congress and bring the BJP back to power,” he said.

He declined to promise any scheme or programme for Dalits and OBCs, but promised to work to bring notable changes in their lives after coming to power.

Shobha Karandalaje, MP, has said that the State government should adopt the Union government’s Skill India Mission to impart training to skilled artisans engaged in traditional trades such as poetry and carpentry and issue certificates to them to get jobs in India and abroad as being done in Gujarat.

Tughlaq darbar

Mr. Yeddyurappa likened the Siddaramaiah government to the Tughlaq darbar. He said that development works and progress had taken a back seat in this regime and relief measures were not reaching the families affected by natural calamities. “The government was in deep slumber and engaged in transfer-business ... Vidhana Soudha looks empty even on working days. About Rs. 22,000 crore granted by the Union government remains unutilised in various banks,” he said.

Earlier, Mr.Puttaswamy said there were more than 6.80 lakh OBC workers in the party who are capable of changing the electoral prospects.

He said they will work towards exceeding the target of 150 seats.

District BJP president Shashikant A. Naik, Suresh C. Angadi, MP, Umesh V. Katti, MLA, Sanjay B. Patil, MLA and BJP City president Anil Benke were present.

‘Congress government in the State has ignored several measures launched

by BJP govt.’