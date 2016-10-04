The State BJP Executive Committee postponed discussion on the Cauvery and Mahadayi water sharing issues for Tuesday, as the party legislators were pre-occupied with the special legislature session on Monday.

Both the Cauvery and Mahadayi disputes will be discussed on Tuesday in the presence of legislators. The party would adopt resolutions on its stand on the two vexed issues, said Shobha Karandalaje, MP, at the end of the first day’s proceedings at Dharmanath Bhavan here.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the timely intervention, she hoped that justice would be in favour of Karnataka soon.

Ms. Karandalaje said that the Executive Committee meeting would also discuss measures to convey the values and principles of B.R. Ambedkar and RSS ideologue Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay to the people across the nation.

To a question, she denied rift between senior leaders of the party and declined to comment on those working against the party’s interests.

The party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha convention will be held at Raichur on October 23.

And, BJP national president Amit Shah will address the BJP’s OBC Morcha convention in Bengaluru on November 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to address the convention, she said.

Now, the vexed issues will be taken up today in the presence of legislators