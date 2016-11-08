The Udupi district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the State government for what it termed its “adamant attitude” in deciding to hold the Tipu Jayanti on November 10.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Mattar Ratnkar Hegde, president of the district unit of the BJP, said that Tipu Jayanti last year had led to a lot of protests across the State and even the death of a person.

Tipu Sultan was a controversial ruler and yet the State government was bent on holding his jayanti.

Mr. Hegde said that Sangh Parivar activists had been killed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Moodbidri in the last one year. But the government had failed in arresting those who had murdered them. He asked why the government had withdrawn cases against activists belonging to Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Popular Front of India.

To protest against the government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, the BJP would take out a procession from Jodu Katte to Clock Tower and stage a dharna on Tuesday, Mr. Hegde said.

Security sought

Meanwhile, the district unit of Dalit Damanitara Swabhimani Horata Samiti has urged the police to make tight security arrangements in Udupi district during Tipu Jayanti.

In a memorandum submitted to Superintendent of Police, K.T. Balakrishna on Monday, the samiti said that some right-wing forces were spreading rumours, which had the potential of disturbing harmony and igniting tensions between different communities.

The intention of these forces was to somehow create disturbances, which could lead to violence on that day. Udupi was among the communally sensitive districts of the State. These forces had been involved in earlier incidences of violence in the district.

Hence, the district police should not just take tight security measures but also take tough measures to maintain law and order in the district, the memorandum said.