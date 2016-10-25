“The Bharatiya Janata Party is not an anti-minority party. But the Congress is engaged in such false propaganda for political gains,” Abdul Azim, BJP minority morcha State president, said here on Friday.

He told party workers that the Congress was misleading people by showing the BJP in a poor light. “Neither the BJP nor the RSS has ever carried out any activities against minorities,” he said.

Defending Centre

Mr. Azim also claimed that the Union government was not trying to meddle with traditional marriage practices of Muslims in the name of implementing a uniform civil code. “These are all lies being spread by the Congress,” he said. “What has the Congress achieved in the field of minority welfare?,” he asked.

Patriotism

Mukhtar Pathan, general secretary of the morcha, said that the patriotism of Indian Muslims was unquestionable. “They have always condemned terror by fundamental Islamic groups,” he said.

He said that slogans like ‘Jai Hind’ or ‘Vande Mataram’ were not to be restricted to any particular faith.

Raufuddin Kacheriwale, national minority morcha general secretary, and Shailendra Beldale, district BJP president were present.

Later, Mr Azim told presspersons that the BJP would field 10 leaders from minority communities in the State in the Assembly elections, including one in Bidar.