Vishwanath Patil, BJP MLA for Bailhongal, on Saturday demanded that the suspension of members of school development and monitoring committees of four schools in Bailhongal taluk on the charge of irregularities in the Shoe Bhagya scheme be revoked. Attending a Karnataka Development Programme review meeting here, he said that though irregularities had been noticed all over the State, only his home taluk was being singled out.

However, Ramesh L. Jarkiholi, district in-charge Minister, and Gautam Bagadi, Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, advised the MLA not to discuss the issue further as the Deputy Director of Public Instruction had already issued suspension orders. Mr. Bagadi clarified that the inquiry was being conducted on the basis of a specific complaint from Shankar Madalgi, zilla panchayat member. But, Dr. Patil wanted to know how the CEO could suspend SDMC members just because some one had made an allegation. The Minister intervened and ended the argument.