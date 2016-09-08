Tipparaju Hawaldar, a BJP MLA from Raichur Rural constituency, and other seven have been booked on Wednesday night for assaulting public servants employed in Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (Gescom), a State-owned company. Javed, a junior engineer, Gescom, had, in his complaint, accused the MLA, along with his supporters, of physically assaulting him and other officers on duty at Chandrabanda village in Raichur taluk on Wednesday when they had gone there for disconnecting illegal electricity connections.

Following the complaint, Yapaladinni police have booked a criminal case against eight people including Tipparaju Hawaldar under various sections of Indian Penal Code, including 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 503 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). The police arrested Chandrashekhar, one of the accused by Thursday afternoon. Superintendent of Police Mr. Chetan Singh Rathor has handed over the case to Mr. Ravinath D.H., Circle Inspector (Raichur Rural) for investigation.

“The charges levelled against the accused by the complainant prima facie hold water. We will arrest all the accused including Mr. Tipparaj Hawaldar only if we required it for investigation. We will first issue a notice summoning the accused for interrogation. If they don't appear or cooperate for the investigation, we will arrest them,” Mr. Rathor told The Hindu.

Gescom employees strike work

Meanwhile, employees working with Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (Gescom) in its Raichur division staged a demonstration outside the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Thursday demanding the arrest of Tipparaju Hawaldar. Earlier, they took out a procession from Gesocom divisional office to Deputy Commissioner's office shouting slogans against Mr. Hawaldar. They alleged that the MLA had systematically mobilised his supporters and even common people and attacked the Gescom officers who had visited the village for disconnecting illegal electricity connections.

"Tipparaju Hawaldar has even threatened the Gescom officers on duty of electrocution to kill them. The Gescom staff in Tipparaju Hawaldar's constituency feel threatened. The police should immediately arrest and push him behind bars so that government employees can work freely without his fear," an employee who participated in the agitation said.

Satyappa, president of Gescom Employees' Association, demanded police protection for Gescom employees.

"If government employees had committed a mistake, Tipparaju Hawaldar, as a people's representative, could have talked to them employee and made them realise their mistake. Instead of doing so, he, along with his supporters, physically attacked the employees," he said. A memorandum was submitted to Deputy Commissioner's office.