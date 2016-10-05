It condemns government for demanding Prime Minister’s intervention in the matter

The State BJP, in one of three resolutions adopted at the end of its two-day Executive Committee meeting here on Tuesday, squarely held the ruling Congress government responsible for the imbroglio in both the Cauvery and the Mahadayi water disputes, besides deterioration of law and order during protests by people on the two issues.

The party condemned the Congress government for demanding Prime Minister’s intervention in both the Cauvery and the Mahadayi row at a time when the matter of releasing 10,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu was being heard by the Supreme Court only to mask its failure to handle the issue efficiently and protect the State’s interest.

Disclosing this to newsmen at a press conference soon after the curtain came down on the deliberations at Dharmanath Bhavan here, BJP State General Secretary Arvind Limbavali said that the resolution on the Cauvery and the Mahadayi issues stressed on the need for the State government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court to contest the court direction to set up the Cauvery Water Management Board, even as the Attorney General of India had filed an application before the Supreme Court stating that it was not possible to form the board citing procedural and various other reasons.

The party also stressed that the State government should efficiently argue vis-à-vis the Special Leave Petition filed challenging the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal’s award in 2007.

Reminding that construction of canal in non-forest works for the Kalasa Nala project in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district was taken up when B.S. Yeddyurappa was Deputy Chief Minister and K.S. Eshwarappa was Minister for Water Resources, the party demanded that the State government take proper steps to effectively argue before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

Pointing out that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had herself stated that there was no need to provide even a drop of Mahadayi water to Karnataka during an election campaign in Goa, he said that the BJP would cooperate with all the Congress units in the riparian States of Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and its central leadership approached the Prime Minister with consensus on the Mahadayi row.

It was still possible but the Congress was not taking any initiative in the matter as expected by the Prime Minister, he added.

In two other resolutions, the meeting complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives and achievements during the first two years of his term and decided to create awareness about these programmes all over the State. It also decided to launch a parallel campaign to inform the misdeeds and failures of the Congress government in the State.

The party also decided to implement the Centre’s direction on conveying to the people the struggle and ideologies of B.R. Ambedkar and Deendayal Upadhyay on the occasion of their 125th and 100th birth anniversaries, respectively, during this year.