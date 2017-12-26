BJP has no documents to prove charges against CM: Congress

more-in

The ruling Congress on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party had no documents or evidence to prove any link between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George with alleged illegal denotification of land in Bhoopasandra in the city.

Addressing presspersons here, KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao and V.S. Ugrappa, MLC, remarked that “Bogus Janata Party (BJP) has produced bogus documents” before Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to seek permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. George.”

Prove charges against Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. George with documents, they challenged the BJP.

A BJP delegation, led by B.J. Puttaswamy, MLC, had recently sought permission to prosecute Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. George.

The BJP has been misusing the Raj Bhavan for catering to the demands of the party and throw poor light on the ruling Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, they alleged.

Based on the High Court of Karnataka verdict, the Bangalore Development Authority has denotified 6.26 acres in Bhoopasandra Layout and there was no involvement of the Chief Minister or Mr. George, they claimed.