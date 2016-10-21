BJP members and residents of Huchurayaswamy Colony staging a demonstration in front of the DC’s office, in Shivamogga on Thursday.— Photo: VAIDYA

The functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party Slum Morcha staged a protest in the city on Thursday demanding that the district administration provide proper rehabilitation for residents of Huchurayaswamy Colony in the city.

Addressing the protest meet, L. Shankara Naik, president, BJP Slum Morcha district unit, said more than 100 families were residing in survey number 41 in Huchurayaswamy Colony, Ward 7.

A majority of the residents here are Dalits and work for daily wages.

The Indian Railways has claimed ownership over the land on which the residents have constructed houses and has asked them to vacate at the earliest, he said.

He said that in 2014, when the Railway officials had tried to evict the residents here, the district administration had intervened.

It had said that the residents would be rehabilitated by being provided sites at an alternative place and financial assistance under the Ashraya Scheme for construction of houses and that after this, the Railways could reclaim its land. However, the district administration has failed to maintain its promise and the residents are yet to be rehabilitated, Mr. Naik said.

On October 19, the Railway authorities again asked residents in the area to vacate the land. More than 100 families here will be on the footpath if the eviction operation is initiated.

Mr. Naik urged the district administration to intervene and take measures to rehabilitate residents by providing them with sites at an alternative venue and financial assistance for construction of houses at the earliest.

Rudre Gowda, president of BJP district unit party, functionaries H. Shashidhar, K. Ramanna, Ravichandran and N.G. Nagaraj took part in the protest.