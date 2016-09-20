Taking stock:Pralhad Joshi, MP, visiting the Hosayellapur-Kolikere Road which is in bad shape in Dharwad on Monday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take a delegation to the Union Minister for Surface Transport Nitin Gadkari to seek the release of additional funds of Rs. 200 crore to develop the city roads, said Pralhad Joshi, MP.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the condition of roads here on Monday, Mr. Joshi said the delegation, led by Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar and comprising of other BJP leaders, would leave for New Delhi on September 22.

Speaking about the delay in completion of the construction of the concrete road on the stretch between Jubilee Circle and Shivaji Circle here, Mr. Joshi said the project has seen many deadlines and is yet to be completed. If the officials fail to complete it soon and ensure good quality, they will face the government’s wrath, he warned.

Inspection

Earlier, Mr. Joshi, along with Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Aravind Bellad and others, inspected various roads here. They were aghast at the bad condition of the roads and they wondered how the people could be so tolerant.

The roads leading to Hosayellapur, Savadatti Road, and old Dharwad areas are virtually unmotorable and there’s a cloud of dust hovering over the area. People plying on these stretches complained of the possible threat of dust-borne diseases.

The officials of various departments survey the road every day and dig it up for various reasons such as for laying pipelines of the 24x7 drinking water project, UGD works, and for telephone cables, local people said.