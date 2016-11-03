The State-unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take a delegation to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh shortly to apprise him of the law and order situation in Karnataka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa has said.

The murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Rudresh in Bengaluru and incidents of rape that are being reported in the State regularly indicate the complete breakdown of law and order machinery under the Congress rule in the State, Mr. Eshwarappa told presspersons here on Wednesday.

BJP and Sangh Parivar activists are being targeted by members of a few anti-national organisations, he said, adding that a meeting of core committee of BJP State-unit held recently has decided to bring these developments to the notice of Mr. Singh.

When quizzed on his meeting with the former Minister, Sogadu Shivanna and the former secretary of the party State-unit H.N. Nandish, against whom show-cause notices have been issued for allegedly violating the party discipline, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the core committee has assigned the responsibility of tackling the issue to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers H.N. Ananth Kumar. “Mr. Kumar will soon speak to both the leaders and resolve the problem,” he said.

‘No differences

with Yeddyurappa’

Mr. Eshwarappa said that the differences between him and BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on formation of the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade and on appointment to key posts in the party have been resolved. Mr. Eshwarappa said that he had a detailed discussion with Mr. Yeddyurappa over these issues. The Brigade would be lead by the pontiffs of mutts belonging to Backward Classes and Dalit communities in future, he said, adding that he would participate in its programmes if its functionaries invite him.

The meeting of the core committee also decided to resolve the displeasure prevailing among a section of party workers over appointment made to key posts through talks. The State-level leaders of the party will hold discussion with the functionaries of district units in this regard soon, he added.