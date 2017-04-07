BJP, Cong. hold roadshows; indulge in acidulous attacks

more-in

Campaigning for elections to the Gundlupet and Nanjangud Assembly constituencies reached a deafening crescendo on Thursday with the BJP and Congress conducting roadshows to woo the electorate and accusing each other of electoral malpractice.

Both parties were forced to conduct the roadshows on the same day ahead of the bypolls slated for April 9 as the temple town of Nanjangud will be swarming with devotees on Friday for the famed Dodda Jathre festival.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who hit the campaign trail along with KPCC president G. Parameshwara and other leaders, took out a roadshow from Hejjige M. Linganna Circle before concluding at the Congress office. It was hugely attended by party workers, while the public watched the proceedings from the safety of their houses. Enroute, the Chief Minister sought votes and later hit out at the BJP for polarising voters along caste and communal lines.

CM on ‘Mission 150’

The BJP’s “Mission 150” will fizzle out during the Assembly elections next year, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. He mocked the BJP’s ambition of winning 150 seats in the Assembly elections neat year and said they were bogus claims. “The so-called Modi-wave and Amit Shah formula will not work in Karnataka,” he added. “I am confident that voters will bless Congress and we will retain power in view of the various development works taken up the Government,” he said.

A Congress worker said the party has sought votes on the development works initiated by it for the last 4 years. That Mr. Siddaramaiah is positioning himself as pro-poor was evident in his daily address in Nanjangud and Gundlupet where he spoke of introduction of rice for ₹2 per kg, besides the development projects sanctioned for Nanjangud-Gundlupet region following the resignation of V. Srinivas Prasad which necessitated the bypolls.

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa addressed a public rally in the town and hit out at the Congress for false promises and exploiting the Dalits and minorities for votes. Earlier in the day, he threw a challenge to Mr. Siddaramaiah and averred that he would force the latter to waive agricultural loans.

Loan waiver

Speaking to the media, Mr. Yeddyurappa said: “After the byelections, we will wage a struggle and force this government to waive loans.”

The last phase of campaign at the end of the day became intense and acrimonious with the BJP repeating its allegations that the Congress was misusing administrative machinery in the byelections.

The BJP also accused the Congress of using money and administrative power to influence voters, a charge repeatedly denied by the latter.