The Bharatiya Janata Party has come to power in Shiralakoppa Town Panchayat with the support of two members who defected from Congress party and an Independent member.

In the election on Saturday, Geetha Raju and Rasheeda Begum of the BJP were elected as president and vice-president respectively. Both the posts were reserved for General-Woman.

Ms. Begum, who was elected from the Janata Dal (Secular), had identified with the BJP later.

In the 15-member body, both Congress party and BJP have six members each and three independents.

The Congress had fielded Jamila Khatus and Kusuma Rajashekhar for the post of president and vice-president respectively.

The BJP candidates won the election by securing 10 votes each.

Both Ms. Khatus and Ms. Rajashekhar managed to get six votes each in teh polls.

Apart from its six elected members, B.Y. Raghavendra, Shikaripur MLA, two members who defected from Congress party — Geetha Kedareshwar and Shamiulla Khan — and independent member Noor Jahan voted in favour of BJP candidates.

Two independents —Manja Naik and Raghu — voted in favour of Congress candidates.

After the result was announced, the BJP activists celebrated the victory by busting crackers and distributing sweets.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghavendra suggested that the new president and vice-president should strive to create awareness among the people on the judicious utilisation of water and on rainwater harvesting practices.

