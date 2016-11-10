BJP activists including Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, staging a protest against Tipu Jayanti celebrations in front of the Zilla Panchayat office in Mangaluru on Thursday. Photo: H. Manjunath

Amidst protests by Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists, the district administration celebrated Tipu Jayanti at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium on Thursday.

BJP, Bajrang Dal and VHP activists including MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLC Ganesh Karnik came in different groups to the Zilla Panchayat office that had been cordoned off by police from all sides. Mr. Kateel and VHP District President tried to enter from the main road while Mr. Karnik tried to enter from another from a side road. The police stopped the activists.

There was altercation between Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) K.M. Shantaraju and Mr. Kateel when the police tried to pull him into the waiting bus. Activists were arrested and taken away in four KSRTC buses to Panambur, Mangaluru East and Barke police stations.

There was heavy police police presence at the Zilla Panchayat office. Among the personnel posted at the venue included Kerala Armed police. Two drones fitted with high resolution cameras captured images. Videographers were used to capture people outside and inside the venue. Those entering the venue were screened.

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment B. Ramanath Rai, Mayor Harinath, MLA Mohiuddin Bava, MLC Ivan D'Souza, and Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy Chairperson Janaki Brahmavar participated in the function. Congress activists, Zilla Panchayat employees and district-level officers attended the programme.