Activists from the Bharatiya Janata Party took out a 21 km long padayatra from Shiralakoppa to Shikaripura town on Friday, demanding that the State government provide irrigation facilities for drought-hit areas in Shikaripur taluk.

Speaking after flagging off the padayatra in Shiralakoppa town, B.Y. Raghavendra, Shikaripur MLA, said that the perennially drought-hit Talagunda, Udugani and Hosur hoblis in the taluk face drinking water crises during summer. Last year, the plantation crops in large tracts of land had dried up here owing to scarcity of rain, he said.

The implementation of Kumudvati Lift Irrigation Project was a long standing demand of people of the region. According to a preliminary survey, it is possible to fill tanks in Udugani, Talagunda and Hosur hoblis by lifting water from the Kumudvati near Suragihalli village. The project will provide drinking water for 250 human habitats and improve the groundwater level in the region, Mr. Raghavendra said.

Filling up tanks

The possibilities of drawing water for tanks in drought-hit regions of the taluk from the Tungabhadra or Varada should also be contemplated. The MLA urged the State government to reserve funds in the 2017-18 budget to conduct a survey on the Kumudvati project and on drawing water from the Tungabhadra and Varada.

A convention of farmers was held in Shikaripur town in the evening to mark the conclusion of the padayatra. Addressing the convention, B.S. Yeddyurappa, Shivamogga MP, expressed displeasure that the Congress government in the State has failed to take up relief work in drought-hit areas in a proper manner. “The officials of Agriculture and Horticulture Departments do not have preliminary information on the crop loss caused by scarcity of rain,” he said.

Shantaveerappa Gowda, former MLC and Padmanabha Bhat, party leader, were present.