BJP leaders protesting against Tipu Jayanti celebrations being arrested by the police in Kalaburagi on Thursday. —Photo: Arun Kulkarni

Condemning the State governments’ decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists observed a ‘black day’ here on Thursday.

The protesters, who tied a piece of black cloth on their sleeves, gathered at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk and raised slogans against the State government.

The police detained the activists when they threatened to storm into the Ranga Mandir auditorium when the celebration was under way. The protesters tried to break through the cordon and move towards the venue and were detained. They were released later. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers the city from Wednesday evening.