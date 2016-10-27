Bharatiya Janata Party activists on Wednesday burst crackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the acquittal of party State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa by a special court of charges of receiving illegal gratification from mining companies through Prerana Trust managed by his sons and son-in-law.

The workers led by the former town municipal council chairman Venkatareddy Mudnal gathered at Subhashachandra Bose Chowk in Yadgir.

Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Yeddyurappa could now be projected as the chief ministerial candidate if the party got a majority in the next Assembly elections.

BJP workers organised celebrations in Bidar too.

Shailendra Beldale, BJP district unit president, Shakuntala Beldale, Bidar Zilla Panchayat member, and other leaders were present.

Bhagwant Khuba, MP, congratulated the leader.