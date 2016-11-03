Mahadeva Kale (50), a Bharatiya Janata Party activist, was murdered on the outskirts of Uppara Hatti village in Afzalpur taluk, Kalaburagi district on Wednesday night. His wife is an elected member of Ramanagar gram panchayat in the same taluk.

According to police, the victim, a native of Uppara Hatti, was murdered with lethal weapons by unknown persons when he was walking on the outskirts of his village at about 8.30 pm. Political rivalry and old spite are suspected to have been the reason behind the murder.

A case has been registered at Afzalpur police station and the police have got no lead in the case.