Mahadeva Kale (50), a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist, who was attacked with lethal weapons by a group of unidentified people on the outskirts of Uppara Hatti village in Afzalpur taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Wednesday evening, died in a private hospital in Solapur the same night.

His wife is an elected member of the Ramanagar Gram Panchayat in the same taluk.

According to the police, the victim, a native of Uppara Hatti, was attacked when he was walking on the outskirts of his village at about 8.30 p.m. Political rivalry and enmity are suspected to have been the reasons for the murder.

A case was registered at the Afzalpur police station. The police have no leads yet in the case.