A 25-year-old biker died on the spot after being hit by a KSRTC bus on National Highway 75 near Alur on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan of Beeranahalli Extension in Hassan. He was on his way to Alur when the bus rammed into his motorcycle from behind. He fell on the road and was run over by the bus. Passers-by noted down the registration number of the bus, but their attempt to stop it was in vain.

But both the bus and the driver were traced on Wednesday. The Alur police have registered a case.