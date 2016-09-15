K. Chandrapal Singh (centre), Registrar, Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and FisheriesSciences University, welcomes artists to the workshop on Bidri art organisedby Karnataka Lalithakala Academy in Bidar on Wednesday.

It took a Bidri art workshop for a senior academic to reveal his artistic side in Bidar on Wednesday.

K. Chandrapal Singh, nutrition scientist and Registrar of the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, recalled his “romance with” the camera, while inaugurating a four-day training workshop for Bidri artisans on the veterinary college campus. “I won the second prize in the World In Focus international photography competition in 1982. I won a cash prize of 1,000 U.S. dollars for the picture of a young boy selling fish in Tanjavur,” the scientist said.

He recalled his father B. Kesar Singh, an accomplished photographer and journalist, who worked for many Kannada magazines in the 1960-1970s. “My father told me that the picture attracted global attention as it represented the plight of the country’s poor. Since then, I did not enter any competition, though I keep taking pictures of places, and events I like,” Dr. Singh said. He said that Bidri art was loved the world over. But, it needed continued support of connoisseurs, he added.

He thanked the Karnataka Lalithakala Academy for organising a Bidri-making workshop for young people.

S.M. Shivaprakash, director of extensions, and B.K Badiger, member of the academy, were present.