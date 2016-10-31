Railway Board has ordered a resurvey, says Bhagwant Khuba

The Railway Ministry has agreed to revive the Bidar-Nanded rail line that was earlier rejected by the Railway Board.

Bhagwant Khuba, MP, told presspersons here on Sunday that the board had ordered a resurvey of the line. The first survey was conducted around 10 years ago. “It was found to have negative viability. However, after my request to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, the board has agreed to take a re-look at the project. There is a possibility of realignment of the track at some points,” the MP said.

“The survey will start soon and a viability report will be submitted to the Ministry a few months later. I am hopeful that the project will be found viable,” Mr. Khuba said.

He said that Railway officials had told him that the Bidar-Kalaburagi line would be completed by March 2017. The pit-line for maintenance of coaches near Khanapur too would be completed by then.

The first trial runs on the line would be held by April, he said. “Mr. Prabhu has agreed to our request to regularise the Bidar-Pandharpur train and make it a daily service,” the MP said.

Mr. Khuba alleged that the State government had not taken steps to negotiate with GMR group to convince them about the operation of civil aviation flights from the Bidar Air Force base. Due to an agreement between the Union government and GMR group, no other airport can operate civil flights within a 150-km radius of the Hyderabad International Airport.

“Only if the State government takes this initiative, the Union government can interfere in the matter,” he said.

The Union government has approved the upgrading of State highways as national highways, the MP said. Telangana border-Sangam – Bhalki- Muchalamb-Basava Kalyan to Sastapur at Rs. 105 crore, Bidar–Mannaekhalli – Chincholi-Mariya-Tandur-Mehboob Nagar at Rs. 124 crore; Bidar –Ambesangvi–Kamal Nagar at the cost of Rs. 52 crore; Bidar–Humnabad at Rs. 52 crore, Mudbi-Harkud-VK Salgar-Mahagaon-Kodli-Madbool-Tengli cross-Dandoti— Chittapur-Bhimanahalli-Handarki cross-Gurmitkal-Putpak at Rs. 7 crore, Narayankhed-Nizampet Road at Rs. 1.37 crore; Zaheerabad-Bidar-Deglur at Rs. 2 crore; and Halbarga-Bhalki-Neelanga-Latur at Rs. 1.68 crore.