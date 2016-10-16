But South Central Railways GM confident of finishing work within stipulated time

The railway authorities have hit a major roadblock in the execution of the Bidar-Gulbarga new railway line at the fag end of the drilling of the 1.5 km long tunnel near Margutti village at the border of Kalaburagi and Bidar districts.

Senior officials of the South Central Railways led by its General Manager Ravindra Gupta explained the problem and how it was being tackled to former Railway Minister and Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge during the later’s visit to the Margutti Tunnel.

Mr. Gupta said at the fag end of the tunnel on the Kalaburagi side the railway authorities came across the serious problem. There is a soft soil section of 120 meters, which had forced railways to stop drilling operations after soil started collapsing. It was posing a serious health hazard to the workers involved in the drilling operations

Mr. Kharge and District in-charge Minister Sharanprakash Patil, who drove through ankle deep water inside the tunnel for more than 1.3 km, interacted with the workers involved in the drilling and strengthening of the soft soil portion of the tunnel. Mr. Gupta said that the workers were working on 24X7 to complete the work within the stipulated time.

Mr. Gupta said that soft soil portion of the canal had a chimney kind of effect, with the soil with huge boulders collapsing. Added to this, heavy rains had flooded the tunnel, hampering the progress of the work. There was also heavy seepage at different points. He said at the soft soil portion steel support frames and concrete linings were fixed to ensure that there was no danger to the tunnel. To arrest the seepage high grouting using the Super Fine Cement was also being taken up.

The cost escalation as a result of this work was around 20 per cent, which was not high, Mr. Gupta added. He said despite all these difficulties, the Railways would complete the drilling and strengthening of the canal by December 15 as scheduled and complete the track work by March, facilitating the Commission of the Railway Safety to conduct inspection of the track and certify it for movement of the trains in the first or second week of March.

Expressing his satisfaction with the work, Mr. Kharge complimented the railways and the men working to complete the project. The new line would reduce travelling time to Mumbai and New Delhi by at least 2 hours.

Mr. Kharge said he would also ask the State government to release Rs. 180 crore as its share in the project at the earliest. Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas and Deputy Commissioner Ujwalkumar Ghosh were also present.