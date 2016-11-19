The State government has transferred the Bidar Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, Pavan Kumar Malpati, as Deputy Secretary, Finance, Bengaluru.

Zilla panchayat members had recently passed a resolution against the officer, seeking his transfer saying that he was “citing too many rules and procedures” while clearing bills. They had vowed not to attend meetings till he was transferred. They had also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with the same request.

Selvamani R., an IAS officer of the 2013 batch, has been posted as Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer. Earlier, he served as Assistant Commissioner of Lingsugur Sub-Division.