Hyderabad Karnataka Liberation Day was celebrated across the district on Saturday.

District in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre unfurled the national flag and received a guard of honour from the police.

He announced that Bidar Utsav, aimed at promoting tourism, would be held in January and Basava Utsav and Jana Para Utsav would be held next month.

A Rs. 50-crore proposal had been sent to the Union government for heritage conservation. Development of Basavakalyan and Bhalki Fort; setting up of a Bidri works cluster unit, and Bidar Haat; and the development of a Royal Deccan Tourist Circuit were part of it. A detailed audio guide was being developed, he said.

Mr. Khandre promised to promote tourism and develop urban local bodies in the district.

He said that the government had approved a Rs. 27-crore action plan for the development of municipalities in the district. “We are fast tracking works that include roads, drains, drinking water and waste management. Six urban local bodies are getting Rs. 35 crore in the next phase of the Nagarothana scheme,” he said.

Of the 31,000 vacancies in government departments, efforts were on to fill 11,000, Mr. Khandre said.

“There are plans to irrigate 11 lakh hectares in the district in five years at the cost of Rs. 3,700 crore. Temporary teachers will be appointed to vacancies in schools in a month. Construction of Morarji Desai schools at the cost of Rs. 50 crore is on. There is a proposal to start at least one residential school in each of the 30 hoblis.”

Over 1,000 km of roads in the district would be repaired at the cost of Rs. 12 crore before March.

Bhagwant Khuba, MP; MLAs, and MLCs, Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari, Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam, Bidar Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Offocer Pavan Kumar Malpati, Assistant Commissioner Venkat Raja were present.

