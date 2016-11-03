National » Karnataka

Bidar, November 3, 2016
Updated: November 3, 2016 05:35 IST

Bidar South constituency villages to get free Wi-Fi

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Ashok Kheny, MLA
Ashok Kheny, MLA

MLA inaugurates internet connectivity in 13 villages

Ashok Kheny, MLA, has launched an ambitious plan to provide free Wi-Fi connectivity in all villages in the Bidar South Assembly Constituency. He inaugurated free Wi-Fi services in 13 villages on Tuesday. Bidar South will become a digital constituency before 2017, he announced at the event in Mannalli village.

According to him, all the 125 villages and hamlets in the constituency will have free Wi-Fi in a few months. He is funding the project through his MLA local area development scheme. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to create smart cities. And we are trying to create smart citizens,” the Karnataka Makkala Paksha founder said. “Free Wi-Fi in your village is like having a library in your house,” the MLA said.

According to him, groups of villages would be added to the network in phases, as soon as they get fibre optic connectivity. The Wi-Fi hotspot would be installed near the gram panchayat office and it would emit signals in a 100-metre radius.

People can use this facility to get access to government facilities, education and employment opportunities, matrimonial services, weather forecast, banking and other services, the MLA said.

The scheme is being implemented with the help of BSNL. Mr. Kheny has released Rs. 26 lakh for the project from his MLALAD scheme.

According to him, this is the first such instance in the country where MLALAD funds were being used to provide free Wi-Fi services in rural areas.

More In: Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Vedike stages dharna against Tipu Jayanti

MLA seeks action against illegal granite mining

Officials inspect Metagalli Industrial Area

National-level junior Atya Patya tournament from tomorrow

BJP delegation to apprise Rajnath of law and order in State: Eshwarappa

BJP Yuva Morcha stages protest

BSY will be punished by people, says Parameshwara

Work on bridge linking Malpe, Baputhota in the final stages

Youth from Shivamogga district killed in road accident

One killed in truck, motorcycle collision


Bengaluru

Police want more CCTV cameras in markets

Fewer eye injuries reported this year

Hyderabad-based firm to map solar energy potential

Traffic diversion for resurfacing work on Mathikere flyover

Four-member gang uses pepper spray to rob Rs. 6 lakh from men delivering home appliances

21 MLAs to head boards, corporations

NCERT syllabus for PU arts, commerce from next year

GST: Health experts seek 40 p.c. sin tax on tobacco products

Karnataka tops in investments, but plummets in ease of doing business

Mangaluru

Regulations run into the sand in Coastal Regulation Zone

Soon, all-weather roads to be built in villages

‘Cradle of motherhood’ comes to Lady Goschen Hospital

Meeting on closing Shiradi Ghat for Phase II work inconclusive

BJP, CPI(M), and JD(S) stage protests


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

Around the city

Entries invitedThe Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, a not-for-profit organisation, has invited entries for the V. Ramachandr... »