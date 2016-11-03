Bidar South constituency villages to get free Wi-Fi

MLA inaugurates internet connectivity in 13 villages

Ashok Kheny, MLA, has launched an ambitious plan to provide free Wi-Fi connectivity in all villages in the Bidar South Assembly Constituency. He inaugurated free Wi-Fi services in 13 villages on Tuesday. Bidar South will become a digital constituency before 2017, he announced at the event in Mannalli village.

According to him, all the 125 villages and hamlets in the constituency will have free Wi-Fi in a few months. He is funding the project through his MLA local area development scheme. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to create smart cities. And we are trying to create smart citizens,” the Karnataka Makkala Paksha founder said. “Free Wi-Fi in your village is like having a library in your house,” the MLA said.

According to him, groups of villages would be added to the network in phases, as soon as they get fibre optic connectivity. The Wi-Fi hotspot would be installed near the gram panchayat office and it would emit signals in a 100-metre radius.

People can use this facility to get access to government facilities, education and employment opportunities, matrimonial services, weather forecast, banking and other services, the MLA said.

The scheme is being implemented with the help of BSNL. Mr. Kheny has released Rs. 26 lakh for the project from his MLALAD scheme.

According to him, this is the first such instance in the country where MLALAD funds were being used to provide free Wi-Fi services in rural areas.