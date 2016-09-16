Police have solved the recent murder of a repeat offender committed last week. Basavaraj Shekar Guru aka Ring Basu, was found dead near a fish stall on Hyderabad road on the night of Ganesh immersion on September 9. He had received injuries to his head.

Investigations have revealed that he was killed by his close acquaintances Sunny Dhanraj Meldoddi, 28, Ranadheera Sharanappa Hunaji, 27, Rahul Subhash Ratan, 25. The group of friends quarreled over a small issue and ended up hitting him with sticks, police said.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam had formed a special team led by additional Srihari Babu and deputy SP S.S Almelkar to look into the case. Mr. Nikam has congratulated team members B. Amaresh, Sharanabasveshwar B, Khaja Hussein and their staff.