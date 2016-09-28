Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an immediate relief of Rs. 50 crore for Bidar district. Speaking to farmers in Saigaon in Bhalki taluk on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the district had received three times more than average rainfall in a few days, leading to losses.

“Officers have submitted a request for Rs. 102 crore input subsidy relief. The report also says that the total value of the crop as per the market value is Rs. 700 crore. This is a preliminary report and we need a detailed assessment report to finalise the relief amount,” he said.