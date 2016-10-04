After the recent heavy rains washed away his soya and red gram crops completely, a farmer reportedly committed suicide at Yadlapur village in Bidar taluk on Monday.

The farmer, who has been identified as Bandeppa Koli (36), was devastated at the loss and reportedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in his field. His wife Lakshmibai told the police that Bandeppa was worried about repaying his loans after crop loss on the family's five acres of land.

A case has been registered in the Bidar rural police station.

MLA Ashok Kheny’s office said he had helped the farmer’s family by making a personal donation of Rs. 10,000.