A woman from Maharashtra was forced to deliver on the road after being refused admission in a govt. hospital

The district administration is mulling over the idea of an inter-State ambulance service to help patients in Telangana and Maharashtra.

This comes after a woman from Maharashtra was forced to deliver a child on the road after being refused admission in a government hospital in Aurad.

Doctors are saying the woman’s suffering was accentuated as she travelled for over 5 km in an autorickshaw from her village of Edur in Maharashtra.

Her condition would have been better and easily manageable in a small hospital like the one in Aurad, doctors have told officers looking into the issue. “We have shared the idea with senior officials of the State government. If it is approved, we will start ambulances to villages within say 30-40 kilometres of the border,” Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari told The Hindu .

The ambulances would be available to those who plan to visit government hospitals in Bidar district.

Hospitals on the border routinely receive patients from the villages in Maharashtra and Telangana.

To handle such cases better and to avoid unfortunate incidents like the one in Aurad, officers have prepared a list of possible solutions.

They include spreading awareness among the villages of Maharashtra and Telangana about the hospitals and services available in them in taluks like Aurad, Bhalki, Bidar and Basavakalyan.

“The phone numbers of the hospitals will be handed out to gram panchayats in those villages. Patients who want to be treated in our hospitals will have call the hospital in advance so that the doctors and para-medical staff prepare for their arrival,” Bidar Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Pavan Kumar Malpati said.

The district administration would work with government officers in bordering districts like Latur, Nanded, Nizamabad and Sangareddy to implement this plan.

Mr. Tewari has also requested the State government to post gynaecologists to hospitals in Aurad taluk. Additional ambulances will also be stationed in hospitals in the border taluk. Efforts will be made to start a blood bank in all taluks, including Aurad.