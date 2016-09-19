The police arrested around 40 members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike when they made an attempt to block the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express at the Kalaburagi Railway Station on Thursday, in protest against the Supreme Court’s verdict on Cauvery waters.

The protesting members of the vedike managed to break the security cordon and rushed to the station’s entrance where they were stopped by team of police personnel. Following this, the agitators raised slogans and burnt the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the entrance of the railway station before they were arrested.