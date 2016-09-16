The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court remanded one of the main accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case, Niranjan Bhat, a priest, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody till Saturday.

Bhaskar Shetty, an NRI businessman, went missing from his house here on July 28, and his mother, Gulabi Shetty, lodged a missing complaint with the Manipal police on July 29.

The police arrested Bhaskar Shetty’s wife, Rajeshwari (46), and their son, Navneet (24), on the charge of murder and destroying evidence, here on August 7.

They arrested Niranjan (25) on August 8 for allegedly helping in disposing of Bhaskar Shetty’s body after burning it in a ‘Yagna Kunda’ room at Nandalike village and immersing the ashes in a rivulet at Palli village. So far, the police have not recovered the body.

The police arrested Srinivas Bhat, father of Niranjan Bhat, and Raghavendra, Niranjan’s car driver, on August 10, on the charge of destruction of evidence in the case.