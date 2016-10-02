The District and Sessions Court granted bail to two accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murde case, who were charged with destruction of evidence, here on Saturday.

Srinivas Bhat, father of priest Niranjan Bhat, and Raghavendra, driver of Niranjan’s car, were arrested by the police on the charge of destruction of evidence on August 10.

Bhaskar Shetty, a NRI businessman, went missing on July 28, and his mother Gulabi Shetty lodged a missing complaint at the Manipal police station on July 29. The police arrested his wife, Rajeshwari (46), and his son, Navneet (24), on the charge of murdering Shetty and destroying evidence, on August 7. They arrested Niranjan Bhat (25), on August 8 for allegedly helping in disposing off Bhaskar Shetty’s body .