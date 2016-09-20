Rajeshwari Shetty and Navneet Shetty, accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder, being taken away by the police from the District Courts Complex in Udupi on Monday.— PHOTO: DIVAKAR

Judicial custody of three other accused extended till October 3

The Court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate has remanded one of the main accused in police custody and extended the custody of another accused in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case till September 21. The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The court on Monday remanded Navneet Shetty, son of Bhaskar Shetty, in police custody till 5 p.m. on Wednesday, while it extended the police custody of Niranjan Bhat, a priest, till the same time.

The CID had sought police custody of Navneet Shetty for six days and extension of custody of Bhat for another five days. The court extended the judicial custody of Rajeshwari Shetty, wife of Bhaskar Shetty and one of the main accused, and two others — Srinivas Bhat, father of Niranjan Bhat, and Raghavendra, driver of Niranjan Bhat, — till October 3.

The counsel for the accused objected to making Rajeshwari travel in a police vehicle from Mangaluru jail to Padubidri and then in a service bus from Padubidri to Udupi to produce her in court, saying her life may be under threat.

The judge directed the police to bring the accused in a police vehicle from the jail to the court to ensure their safety.

Bhaskar Shetty, an NRI businessman, went missing from his house on July 28, and his mother Gulabi Shetty lodged a missing person complaint at the Manipal police station on July 29.

On August 7, the police arrested Rajeshwari (46) and Navneet (20) on the charge of murder and destroying evidence.

They arrested Niranjan Bhat (25) on August 8 for allegedly helping in disposing of Bhaskar Shetty’s body after burning in it in a ‘Yagna Kunda’ room at Nandalike village and immersing the ashes in a rivulet at Palli village. So far, the police have not recovered Shetty’s body.

The police arrested Srinivas Bhat and Raghavendra on August 10 on the charge of destruction of evidence.