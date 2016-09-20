The former Lokayukta, Y. Bhaskar Rao, on Monday moved the High Court of Karnataka questioning the charge sheet filed against him in the bribery scandal that hit the Lokayukta institution and also the summons issued by the special court asking him to appear personally on September 23.

Meanwhile, the court on Monday granted bail to his son, Ashwin Y.; former Joint Commissioner and Public Relations Officer of Lokayukta institution Syed Riyaz, and others, against whom the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed charge sheets last year. All the accused were under judicial custody since their arrest in July-August, 2015.

The SIT filed an additional charge sheet against Mr. Bhaskar Rao, a former Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, in August 2016 after the Governor granted sanction for his prosecution. The SIT had filed five charge sheets in five separate instances of alleged bribery and extortion racket.

Justice Rathnakala, who heard the bail pleas of the accused persons, allowed the petitions imposing conditions, which included direction to not threaten witnesses and tamper with evidences; furnishing residential proof to the jurisdictional court, and a bond for Rs. 1 lakh and a surety for the equal sum.

Mr. Bhaaskar Rao’s petition, was listed for hearing on Monday, but could not be taken up owing to paucity of time. It has been listed for hearing on Tuesday.