in remembrance:Floral tributes being paid to Pandit Puttaraj Gawai on his six death anniversary at Rangamadir in Vijayapura on Thursday.— PHOTO: RAJENDRA SINGH HAJERI

Asserting that the contributions of Pandit Puttaraj Gawai were remarkable and gave a new life to numerous people with disability by making them musicians, chairman of the Karnataka Nataka Academy, L. B. Shaikh, has urged the Union Government to honour the late musician with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, posthumously.

Speaking at a function to mark the sixth death anniversary of Pandit Puttaraj Gawai organised by the Professional Theatre Artists’ Association at Rangamandir here on Thursday, Mr. Shaikh said that Pandit Gawai was no less than a father figure for innumerable poor physically challenged students who dreamt of becoming musicians. “He was indeed a tremendous inspiration for people with disability.... ,” Mr. Shaikh said.

Regretting that Pandit Gawai was not given the Bharat Ratna when he was alive, Mr. Shaikh said, “At least now, the Union government should consider his contributions and honour him with the prestigious award.”

In his address, Deputy Mayor Gopal Ghatkamble said that a project was being prepared to renovate the Old Rani Chennamma Theatre for artists. He said that it was a long pending demand to renovate the theatre.

The announcement instantly received a loud applause from the audience.

Sharana Basavaswamy of Koppal’s Kala Gyana Mutt said that Pandit Gawai dedicated his entire life for music and created a new breed of musicians, who were mostly visually impaired and disabled.

Several members of the association, artists and admirers of Pandit Gawai were present on the occasion.