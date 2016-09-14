Lending Support:Members of the Malaprabha Mahadayi Kalasa-Banduri Raitha Horata Okkoota (Hubballi unit) staging a protest near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue off Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, in Mandya on Tuesday.

Malaprabha, Mahadayi activists extend solidarity to the Cauvery issue

Protests against the reported attacks on Kannadigas in Tamil Nadu and the Supreme Court’s direction to the State to release water to Tamil Nadu weakened in the district on Tuesday with the reopening of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway for traffic.

Business activities and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services partially resumed. No major blockades were reported on the Benglauru-Mysuru highway.

“We have started bus services from Maddur, Malavalli and Mandya towns,” M. Deepak Kumar, KSRTC Divisional Controller (Mandya), told The Hindu . However, the transport corporation has not resumed bus services to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu from Mandya.

Tamils join protest

While the Tamil-speaking population staged protest demonstrations near Hale Budanur on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and at Madarahalli on the Mandya-Kala Muddana Doddi road for assaults on Kannadigas in Tamil Nadu, members of the Kadamba Sainya burnt Tamil newspapers near the KSRTC bus stand on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway here.

Meanwhile, the continuous protests near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue off the highway, led by Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti president G. Made Gowda, failed to pull the crowd on Tuesday.

However, members of the Malaprabha Mahadayi Kalasa-Banduri Raitha Horata Okkoota (Hubballi Unit), led by policeman-turned-BJP politician Girish Mattannavar, expressed their solidarity with the Cauvery agitators by participating in the continuous protests.

They urged the State government to protect the interests of farmers in the region by stopping the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu.

One-man protest

Social activist Amjad Pasha staged a protest near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue opposing the Supreme Court’s direction to release Cauvery waters. According to reports reaching here, farmers and Kannada activists, in smaller groups, staged demonstrations at different places in the district on several roads.

However, KSRTC is yet to resume services to Coimbatore

from Mandya