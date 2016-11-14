General

Commerce and Industries Department: Inauguration of WEDisplay Tradeshow and Think Big-2016 – A summit for Women, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be chief guest, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, R.V. Deshpande, will preside, Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, 10 a.m.

Sahitya Akademi and Kannada PG Department, National College, Basavanagudi: National Book Week and literary programmes, Kannada poet B.R. Lakshman Rao inaugurates, National College premises, Basavanagudi, 11 a.m.

Sparsh Hospital: Inauguration of Sparsh Guru Namana and Sparsh Vachana, in the presence of Justice Shivaraj V. Patil, former judge, Supreme Court, Director of Public TV H.R. Ranganath will be chief guest, auditorium, Sparsh Super-speciality Hospital, Yeshwantpur, 11 a.m.

Religion

Satsanga: Discourse by Swami Brahmananda, Chinmaya Mission, No. 23/1, 5th Main, 9th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

Bhagavad Gita, Chapter 12: Discourse by Vasumana Chaitanya, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Sharada Mandira, 4th Block, Koramangala, 6.30 p.m.

Thaitariyaupanishath Bhashya: Discourse by Shivarama Agnihotri, Adyatamaprakasha Karyalaya, 6th Main Road, 2nd Block, Thyagarajangar, 9.30 a.m.

Mahabharatam: Discourse by V.S. Karunakaran Swamy, Sri Venugopala Krishnaswamy Temple, 11th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.