Culture

Rajguru Smruti : Hindustani jugalbandi concert - Sitar jugalbandi by Rayis Khan and Hafiz Khan, vocal jugalbandi by Nagabhushan Hegde and Kiran Hangal, Subhas Bhavan, Ideal Homes, near Nimishamba Temple, 9th Main Road, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, 6 p.m.

The Art of Living Temple of Knowledge : Carnatic music concert by Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Asthana Vidwan N. Ananthapadmanabha Rao and party, 2nd Floor, above Big Bazaar, Sarjapur Road, 5 p.m.

Vagadheeshwari Kala Kendra Trust : Naada - fusion band of Bengaluru, Srividya Auditorium, Our School premises, No. 15, 17th Main, 24th Cross, Banashankari II Stage, 5.30 p.m.

Sri Kadu Malleswara Geleyara Balaga : Hunnime Haadu, songs by Vemgal Narayanaswamy and party, Sri Kaadumalleswara Temple premises, Malleswaram, 6.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists : 'Smile with Nadig' an exhibition of works of well known cartoonist S.K. Nadig, Indian Cartoon Gallery, No.1, Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, near Big Kids Kemp Building, Trinity Circle, 10 a.m.

General

Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka : State Film awards 2014 and 2015 function, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents awards, Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Hall, GKVK Campus, 6 p.m.

Builders' Association of India : Builders' Day, Housing Minister M. Krishnappa, chief guest, Builders' NGV Club, National Games Housing Complex, Karnataka Housing Board, Koramangala, 6 p.m.

CMR National Public School : Accelerate 2K16 - run for a better Bangalore, 2k, 5K and 10K runds, Pramila Gudanda Aiyappa, Indian Heptathlete and Olympian, chief guest, No. 2079, 2nd Main, HRBR Layout, behind Jala Vayu Vihar, 6.30 a.m.

UVCE Foundation : UVCE Pre Centenary Alumni celebrations 2016 UVCE Foundation Scholarship awards, Minister Basavaraj Rajayareddy presides, Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, Palace Road, Palace Road, 5 p.m.

The Comptrollers Office Co-operative Bank : Valedictory of centenary celebrations, Minister H.K. Patil, chief guest, Shikshakara Sadana, K.G. Road, 10.30 a.m.

The Rajajinagar Co-operative Bank Ltd : Golden jubilee celebration, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates, Gangamma Thimmaiah In And Convention Centre, Basaveshwaranagar, 5 p.m.

Karnataka Marwari Samaj : Free artificial limb, caliper and crutches, Maharaj Agrasen Bhavan, 2nd Cross Road, 1st Block, Jayanagar, 10.30 a.m.

Religion

Gita Jnana Yajna, Bhagavad Gita Chapter 12 : Discourse in English by Vasumana Chaitanya, Sharada Mandir, Chinmaya Vidyalya, 15th Main, 4th Block, Koramangala, 6.30 p.m.

Satsanga : Discourse by Swami Brahmananda, Sripadakshetra, No. 1, 4th Cross, 4th Phase, Dollars Colony, J.P. Nagar, 10 a.m.

Mahabharatam : Discourse by V.S. Karunakaran Swamy, Sri Venugopala Krishnaswamy Temple, 11th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.