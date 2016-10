CULTURE

Indian Institute of World Culture: Carnatic vocal performance by P.V. Apoorvalakshmi and party, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, 6 p.m.

Bangalore Science Forum: Talk on ‘Remote sensing applications in agriculture’ by K.R. Manjunath, scientist, ISRO, National College, Basavanagudi, 6 p.m.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists: ‘Zoological Garden’, exhibition of international cartoons on animals, Indian Cartoon Gallery, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, 11 a.m.

The Crafts Council of Karnataka: ‘Vastrabharana 2016’, display and sale of textiles and jewellery, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Kumarakrupa Road, 10 a.m.

Kairali: Kerala Craft Fair, exhibition of handicrafts, handloom and jewellery, Basava Samiti, Basava Bhavan, 10 a.m.

GENERAL

Gandhi Sahitya Sangha: Talk on ‘Desha Kanda Mahatma’ by Ravikumar Das, sangha premises, 8th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

PES Polytechnic: Guest lecture on ‘Role of a surveyor in insurance industry and Motor Vehicle Act’ by Vijay Vittal Das, Hanumanthanagar, 2.30 p.m.

M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology: International conference on ‘Circuits, control, communication and computing’, inaugural function, former scientific advisor to Rakshana Mantri, V.K. Aatre, will be chief guest, Minister for Planning and Statistics M.R. Seetharam to attend, institute premises, M.S. Ramaiah Nagar, 10.30 a.m.

RELIGION

Sri Mahan Odukathur Swamigal Mutt and Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple: Special pujas to Sri Kamatchi Ammal, 7.30 a.m.; dance performance by artistes of Tharang, Gangadhara Chetty Road, Ulsoor, 6.30 p.m.

Sringeri Shankara Mutt: Sri Dhanvantari Homa, Vaishnavi Alankara, 8.30 a.m.; flute recital by V.L.V. Mukund and party, 7 p.m.; mutt premises, Shankarapuram

Sri Mahayaga Kshetra Sri Gayatri Devasthana: Poojas, Sri Durga Homa, 7 a.m.; Carnatic vocal by Lakshmi Suresh and party; Bharatanatyam by artistes of Sri Chowdeshwari Performing Arts, Yeshwantpur Circle, 5.30 p.m.

Sri Kalyana Venkateshwara Temple: Sri Pattabhirama Alankara, Anjaneya Utsavam, 5 p.m.; vocal by M.S. Vidya and party, 6.30 p.m., temple premises, M.S. Ramaiah Road, Gokula

Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya: Discourse on ‘Mahakali-Mahalakshmi’ by Hemalatha, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Kanchi Sankara Mutt: Vishnu Sharasranama and Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanam by Ulsoor Sahasranama Mandali, 3 p.m.; vocal by Sowmya .S. and party, mutt premises, 5th Main, 11th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

Kappanna Angala: Puppet show by Togalu Bombe Mela, Hassan, 32 A Main, JP Nagar 1st Phase, 5 p.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Dasara Gombe Habba, exhibition of dolls on ‘Putrakameshti Yaga’ by Anu Visveswar, Race Course Road, 11 a.m.