Culture

Sri Kaadu Malleswara Geleyara Balaga : Hunnime Haadu - songs by Mythili Mandyam and party, Kaadumalleswara Temple premises, 15th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

AIM : Bengaluru International Arts Festival, Bharatanatyam by Shraddha Dance Ensemble, The Green Path Organic State, No. 181/1, opposite metro station, Rajiv Gandhi Circle, Malleswaram, 6.30 p. m.

HSR Utsava : MLA M. Satish Reddy, HSR Layout counsellor Gurumurthi Reddy, former councillor Latha Narasimhamurthy, BJP Bangalore District Mahila Morcha president Vijayalaxmi Anand and Remo of Maja Talkies, chief guests, performance by Tejaswi Ananth, International Juggler and magician. Go Green workshops, Grand Tambola, HSR BBMP Ground, opposite Gnan Srishti School of Excellence, HSR Layout, 10 a.m.

Bengaluru Lalithakala Parishath : Kannada drama - ‘Saladallondu Samsra’ directed by K. Parthasarathy, Dr. H.N. Kalakshetra, Jayanagar 8th Block, 6.30 p.m.

General

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat and Fine Arts University and Department of Higher Education : Rejuvenation workshop and exhibition of Kinnala art of Koppal district. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister H.K. Patil inaugurates, historian and guest lecturer at National Institute of Advanced Studies Prof. S. Shettar, chief guest, Chitrakala Parishat premises, Kumarakrupa Road, 11.30 a.m.

Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy : Birth centenary celebration of Mysuru Astana Vidwan, Sangeeta Ratna Chintalapalli Ramachandrarao, Director of Kannada and Culture K.A. Dayanand inaugurates, Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, 10 a.m.

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore : Lecture on ‘Global collaboration in the face of global challenges’ by Prof. Sir Leszek Borysiewics, Vice-Chancellor, University of Cambridge, Faculty Hall, IISc main building, 3.30 p.m.

Religion

Prostapadhi Srimad Bhagavatha : Discourse by Pandit Srimukundi Sreekantachar, Sri Digvijaya Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Sannidhana, Uttaradhimath premises, 5th Shankarapuram, Basavangudi, 6.30 p.m.

Jaimini Bharatha : Musical presentation, Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, Basavangudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.