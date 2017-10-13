Bengaluru Technology Summit to bring together tech leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers

more-in

Event to be held from Nov. 16 to 18 at Bangalore Palace

In a bid to make the first edition of the Bengaluru Technology Summit a truly innovative and inclusive global event, the Karnataka Government has joined hands with the Maker Faire Bengaluru (MFB), presented by Workbench Projects, a one-of-its-kind maker space in the city.

The Summit, scheduled from November 16 to 18 at Bangalore Palace, promises to bring together technology leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, science clubs, authors, artists, students and technology enthusiasts from across the globe, said a press release.

With the focal theme of ‘Ideate, Innovate, Invent’, the Summit offers a unique platform for ‘makers’ to showcase their projects as well as share their experiences and learnings with an international audience.

From urban farming gadgets and hydroponics to homegrown drones and whimsical creations, MFBis on the lookout for innovative projects that espouse the do-it-yourself (or do-it-together) spirit. As an independently-produced celebration of local ‘maker’ culture, MFB is open to applications from all tech enthusiasts, irrespective of whether they are students, homemakers or startups.

Mission

Speaking on the vision for the Summit, Priyank Kharge, Minister of IT, BT and Tourism, said, “Our mission is to fortify brand Bengaluru at the international stage by showcasing our collective technology strengths across verticals. With Bengaluru Technology Summit, we are bringing all our prestigious events, like BengaluruITE.biz and Bengaluru INDIABIO, under one roof.”’

Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of ITBT & Tourism, said, “We are in the era where technology is empowering everything we do. The Bengaluru Technology Summit will be a technology-infused conclave, with participation from technology leaders across the globe. Our aim is to connect technology across all industries.”

The Summit was projected to attract over 300 exhibitors, who will showcase their products and technologies to over 10,000 business visitors.

Last year, the maiden Bengaluru Mini Maker Faire witnessed 50 shortlisted projects, D-I-Y workshops, panel discussions, maker games, performances and installations, which attracted close to 4,500 audiences, the release said.