Beneficiaries of the government’s various social welfare schemes felt that the benefits should reach more people and highlighted the need to increase the quantum of benefits.

Participating in Jana Mana — a dialogue with the beneficiaries — organied by the Information and Public Relations Department here on Monday, the select beneficiaries who were chosen to interact with district in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai lauded the government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for various pro-poor schemes.

Vinutha, a government primary school student, asked the Minister why the Ksheera Bhagya scheme is not available for students from BPL (below poverty line) families studying in government-aided schools. Mr. Rai said the government was considering extending the scheme to aided schools as well.

Ahmed Bava from Kuppe Padavu village, who is from a family of seven, thanked the government for rolling out Anna Bhagya scheme, which was a “succor to the poor”. However, he pointed out that the coupon system introduced recently has been depriving several families in remote areas of the benefits of the scheme and urged the government to withdraw it. In response, Mr. Rai said the coupon system would continue and the hiccups would be addressed immediately.

Beneficiaries of several other schemes, including Vidyasiri and Manaswini, attended the programme.

Several kids from anganwadis too were brought by their respective teachers and were made to interact with the minister.

Mayor Harinath and others were present.