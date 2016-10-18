In continuation of its efforts to take Urdu language and its rich poetry to the non-Urdu speaking communities, the Belgaum Urdu Academy is going to conduct the third batch of free Urdu Learning classes.

Classes would be held every Sunday morning (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) for three-months. Basic of the language and dialect will be taught, said the academy president Sayed Niyaz Ahmed and general secretary Samad Khanapuri at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Smart classes using computer applications as teaching aids would be conducted to help candidates learn Urdu calligraphy and writing styles. Two teachers have also been appointed - Alhaz Riyazuddin, a retired school head master and Syed Shakeel-ul-Rahman, who would conduct smart classes.

Academy member and poet Md. Yasmeen Trasgar and Mr. Khanapuri said Urdu language was known for its national integration and widely used in cinemas, TV channels and spoken in rest of the world: “Urdu is a language of elegance, the language embellishes prose and adds charm to poetry.”

They said Urdu though spoken by nearly 90 per cent of Indian population not many were able to read and write. But, the language was loved by all and many want to learn it.

The academy started the first batch of free classes last year and 47 candidates passed out. There were 39 candidates in the second batch.

For more information, contact Sayed Niyaz Ahmed on M: 9845107792 or Samad Khanapuri on M: 9880924402.